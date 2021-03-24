Oubre scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in a 108-98 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Oubre was very efficient scoring the basketball and secured a team-high 10 rebounds which led to his fourth double-double of the season. This was the forward's first game with at least 20 points since Feb. 26 as he has been inconsistent in terms of scoring this month. On the season, Oubre is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game but with Stephen Curry (tailbone) expected to miss more time, Oubre will have to take on more of a scoring role.