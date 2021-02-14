Oubre logged 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal Saturday in a 134-117 loss to the Nets.

Oubre replicated most of his previous performance against the Magic by supplying 17 points and 10 rebounds. Unlike that Orlando game, he missed more shots and the Warriors lost rather convincingly. Even so, Oubre logged his third consecutive double-double and is showing glimpses of the form expected from his previous tenure with Phoenix.