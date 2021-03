Oubre is doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a foot injury, Pete Pranica of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Oubre was kicked in the foot during Wednesday's win over the Rockets. If Oubre sits as expected, it will be just his third absence of the season. Steph Curry (tailbone) is also doubtful for the contest. Mychal Mulder, Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson are candidates to see extra minutes.