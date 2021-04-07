Oubre scored 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Bucks.

He came up big in the clutch, draining a pair of free throws inside the final eight seconds to give the Warriors a one-point lead that they protected on the Bucks' final possession. Oubre has had an up-and-down first season in Golden State but his numbers have been creeping back up lately, and the 25-year-old is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals over the last eight games.