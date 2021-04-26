Oubre totaled 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 victory over Sacramento.

Oubre continues to come off the bench for the Warriors and has certainly looked about as comfortable as he has all season long. While it appears to be a relegation, it could in fact work in favor of Oubre, who is more than capable of leading the second unit. As long as his playing time is significant, he should be able to maintain standard league value the rest of the way, no matter his exact role.