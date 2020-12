Oubre registered 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a block in just 23 minutes in Thursday's 113-109 preseason win over the Kings.

Oubre didn't even play an entire half combined, but he still ended as Golden State's second-best scoring threat while posting a team-high plus-minus rating of 19. Oubre has a great opportunity ahead of him, as Klay Thompson's Achilles injury will allow Oubre to work as one of Golden State's main scoring threats on a nightly basis.