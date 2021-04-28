Oubre is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Minnesota due to a sore left wrist.
Oubre may have tweaked his wrist during Tuesday's blowout loss to Dallas, in which he played just 23 minutes and posted 10 points, three rebounds and one steal. If he does, indeed, sit out, veteran Kent Bazemore would likely slide back into the starting five.
