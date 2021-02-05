Oubre exploded Thursday, scoring 40 points (14-21 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and also added eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in the Warriors' 147-116 victory over the Mavericks.

Oubre could not be stopped on Thursday as he came away with a new career-high in scoring. Coming into the game, the forward was making under 25 percent from three on the season, so a seven for ten game was a delight for fantasy managers. With the Warriors' front court missing three players, Oubre also factored in on the glass, securing eight rebounds. Look for Oubre to continue to see a heavy workload Saturday.