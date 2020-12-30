Oubre scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-3 FT) to go with five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in a 116-106 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

The young forward finally got comfortable after a rough scoring start to the season, finding a home near the basket with five of his six buckets coming from inside the restricted area. Despite a slow start to the season on offense, Oubre has averaged 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game so far, making up fantasy value that hasn't come consistently from his scoring. Oubre scored eight points in the first half and hopefully is a kick start to get him back to 2019 form when he averaged 18.7 points per game.