Oubre recorded 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block across 31 minutes Wednesday in the Warriors' 121-99 win over the Spurs.

After a rough start to his first season with Golden State, Oubre finally seems to be hitting his stride. Through he's still only converting at a modest 42.2 percent clip from the field over the last five games, Oubre has filled out the box score nicely with averages of 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 triples, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals.