Oubre finished with 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 114-113 loss to the Kings.

Oubre left the Suns for the Thunder in the offseason as part of the Chris Paul trade. but was eventually dealt to Golden State. The Warriors should be a good fit for Oubre as the team works to find a solution to the loss of Klay Thompson. On paper, Oubre and Thompson excel in similar categories. The Kansas product is a multi-category contributor who averaged 5.5 attempts from beyond the arc last season. One should expect Oubre to be an every-day starter for the Warriors and worth a middle-round draft pick in all formats.