Oubre (foot) will be available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Nick Freidell of ESPN reports.

Oubre was initially listed as doubtful, then bumped up to questionable, and now he'll be available for Friday's game, though he's not in the starting lineup. As such, it's possible that he could have his minutes monitored as he deals with a lingering foot injury from Wednesday's win over Houston.