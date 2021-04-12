Oubre (wrist) will not play in Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Oubre picked up a sprained wrist against the Wizards on Friday, which kept him out of Saturday's win over the Rockets. He'll miss a second contest Monday, and with the Warriors yet to offer a timetable, it may be best to hold Oubre out of lineups in weekly fantasy leagues. Kent Bazemore started in Oubre's place against Houston.