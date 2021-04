Oubre (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Philadelphia.

Oubre has missed the last five games with a sprained left wrist, but he'll have a chance to return Monday as the Warriors enter a four-game Week 18. In his last five games before the injury, Oubre averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.8 minutes.