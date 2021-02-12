Oubre posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's 111-104 win over the MAgic.

Oubre's string of games is the best indication yet that the Warriors are finally starting to lean on Oubre, who started slow out of the gate with his new team. Without a viable big man due to injury, the team has shifted to a small-ball approach that employs Oubre as more of a slashing playmaker who can pick up a good amount of rebounds. We should see exemplary numbers from Oubre until James Wiseman and Kevon Looney return from injury., at which point his value should be re-evaluated.