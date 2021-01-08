Oubre (undisclosed) is not listed on Friday's injury report.

Oubre and teammate Andrew Wiggins were both partial participants in Thursday's practice for undisclosed reasons, but neither starter is actually listed on the injury report. As such, both are on track for Friday's rematch against the Clippers. Oubre has averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes over the Warriors' last three games.