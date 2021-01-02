Oubre scored 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go with four rebounds and one block over 28 minutes in Friday's 123-98 loss to Portland.
Oubre was far less efficient from the floor than he was Tuesday, when he converted on 60 percent of his field goals. However, the 25-year-old still logged a double-digit scoring total for a second consecutive game after failing to do so over the first three matchups of the year. He's averaging just 8.2 points per game early in his first season with the Warriors, but he's remained consistent with 6.4 rebounds per contest.
