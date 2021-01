Oubre recorded 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block in a 121-99 win Wednesday versus San Antonio.

Oubre was one rebound shy of recording his first double-double of the season, of which he last came close in an 11-rebound performance on Dec. 27. He seems to have found his stride in Golden State's past five games, averaging 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.