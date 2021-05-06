Oubre (wrist) will be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Oubre had already been ruled out of Thursday's game, and the Warriors have now confirmed that he's dealing with an injury that will carry a longer timetable. The athletic wing figures to miss three more games, at minimum, and it's very possible he could be sidelined through the end of the regular season, and perhaps into the play-in tournament, should that be where Golden State ends up. On a more positive note, Oubre will not need surgery. Had that been necessary, he'd likely be facing a much longer recovery period.