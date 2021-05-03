Oubre (wrist) will not play in the Warriors' next two games Monday and Tuesday against New Orleans, Drew Shiller of Warriors Outsiders reports.

Oubre had already been ruled out of Monday's game, but coach Steve Kerr informed the media that the wing won't be re-evaluated until the team returns to the Bay Area later in the week. At this stage, it's unclear just how much time Oubre might miss, but the best-case scenario is that he's back on the floor for Thursday's home matchup against Oklahoma City.