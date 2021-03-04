Oubre (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Oubre is dealing with a sprained left wrist and will not play Wednesday against Portland. As a result, Kent Bazemore and Andrew Wiggins should see increased run at small forward for the Warriors.
