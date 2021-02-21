Oubre delivered 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist across 37 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Hornets.

Oubre attempted 19 shots, his second-highest mark of the season, and assumed a bigger role on offense with Stephen Curry (illness) out -- that translated in his third straight game with at least 23 points. Oubre got off to a woeful start to the campaign but has been trending in the right direction of late, as he has scored at least 15 points in eight of his last 12 contests.