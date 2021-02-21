Oubre delivered 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist across 37 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Hornets.
Oubre attempted 19 shots, his second-highest mark of the season, and assumed a bigger role on offense with Stephen Curry (illness) out -- that translated in his third straight game with at least 23 points. Oubre got off to a woeful start to the campaign but has been trending in the right direction of late, as he has scored at least 15 points in eight of his last 12 contests.
More News
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Collects season-high four steals•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Solid all-around line in win•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Double-doubles vs. Nets•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Logs second straight double-double•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Sharp shooting despite loss•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Explodes with 40 points•