Oubre is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

For undisclosed reasons, Oubre was only a partial participant in Thursday's practice. However, we shouldn't be concerned about him missing Friday's rematch against the Clippers. Over the past three games, he's averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes.