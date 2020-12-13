Oubre amassed 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 22 minutes during Saturday's preseason victory over Denver.

Oubre started at shooting guard for the Warriors, a role that he is likely to fill for the majority of the season after Klay Thompson (Achilles) was ruled out. Oubre lands in a nice situation and should be able to at least replicate what he did last season. He is going off the board in the middle rounds of most drafts and if you can snag him in the 70's, you should be able to basically plug-and-play all season long.