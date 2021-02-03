Oubre notched 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and a rebound across 26 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Celtics.

Oubre continues to perform below the expectations of many fantasy managers, as he has been unable to settle as a reliable second-best of third-best scoring threat for the Warriors, but he might be on the verge of turning things around. He has scored 12 or more points in four of his last five games, averaging 13.6 points and shooting 46.3 percent from the field in those contests.