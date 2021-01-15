Oubre produced 14 points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 330 minutes in Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Oubre's two-game run is encouraging, but there seems to be a general lack of confidence in getting the ball into Oubre's hands. It's Stephen Curry's responsibility to deliver the ball to his playmakers, and although there's been an incremental improvement, Curry has missed several opportunities to get the ball to Oubre. Curry can't carry the team by himself, and so far, Oubre's talents have been severely under-utilized. Season-long managers of Oubre are playing a waiting game in hopes of a change in output.