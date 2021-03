Oubre notched 18 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Oubre scored in double digits for the fifth game in a row and also recorded his second double-double in that span, so he's clearly trending in the right direction. During that five-game stretch, Oubre is averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field.