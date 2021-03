Oubre (wrist) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Oubre missed Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to the sprained left wrist, and it's possible he's sidelined again Thursday. With Steph Curry (rest) already ruled out, Oubre could see more usage if he plays. If Oubre is out as well, Andrew Wiggins could take on more playmaking responsibilities, while Kent Bazemore, Mychal Mulder and Juan Toscano-Anderson might see more minutes.