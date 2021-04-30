Oubre (wrist) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Oubre sat out Thursday's game against the Wolves due to left wrist soreness, but he could return Saturday. He'll likely continue coming off the bench if he does. Over Oubre's past five appearances, he's averaged 17.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.0 minutes.