Oubre is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left wrist sprain.
Oubre has topped 35 minutes in six of his last seven appearances, but he's now dealing with a wrist issue that's put his status for Wednesday's matchup into question. If he's unable to play, Kent Bazemore and Andrew Wiggins could see increased run for the Warriors.
