Oubre finished Friday's loss to Washington with 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds two assists and a steal across 37 minutes.

Oubre's point total was his highest since he scored 24 against Philadelphia on March 23. The sixth-year forward knocked down four three-pointers for his second straight game, and he has also corralled exactly six rebounds in each of those contests. Though his overall numbers are slightly down in comparison to 2020, Oubre's stat line of 15.3 points, 6.0 boards, 1.1 steals and 1.6 treys per contest still give him fantasy appeal in most formats.