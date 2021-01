Oubre totaled 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Monday's win over the Lakers.

Oubre led the Warriors with 37 minutes in the victory and surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time this season. After a slow start to the campaign, the 25-year-old has begun to pick things up lately with four straight games in double-digit scoring. Over that span, Oubre is posting per-game averages of 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 treys and 1.3 blocked shots.