Oubre (wrist) will not play Thursday against the Thunder.

Oubre missed the entirety of the Warriors' four-game road trip, and he'll miss at least one more game as he battles discomfort in his left wrist. Expect veteran Kent Bazemore, who's averaged 7.5 points, 7.8 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last four games, to remain in the starting lineup in Oubre's place.