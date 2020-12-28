Oubre scored eight points (3-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with 11 rebounds and four steals in 30 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 129-128 win over the Bulls.

Though his defensive production was nice, Oubre remains one of the bigger disappointments in fantasy basketball thus far in the young season. The 25-year-old has struggled to fit in with the Warriors, who are desperate for Oubre to step in a quality No. 2 or 3 scoring option behind Stephen Curry while Klay Thompson (Achilles) is sidelined for the season. Through three games, Oubre is averaging 5.7 points in 25.3 minutes while shooting 17.5 percent from the field and 0-for-17 from three-point range. As Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press points out, Oubre has yet to hit a jump shot this season, as all seven of his made field goals have been dunks or putbacks.