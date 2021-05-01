Oubre (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Oubre will miss a second straight game due to a sore left wrist. Kent Bazemore will likely see increased run Saturday.
