Oubre tallied 20 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot Wednesday in a win over Minnesota.

Though he totaled only nine field-goal attempts, Oubre ended up as the Warriors' second-highest scorer thanks to a hot hand that resulted in missing only a pair of tries. Following a two-game stretch during which he converted only four of 19 field-goal attempts, Oubre has totaled 34 points and hit 11 of 18 shots over his last two games. That contrast is fairly indicative of an up-and-down campaign in which the forward has balanced stretches of promise with a number of poor shooting performances.