Oubre had 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and an assist in Sunday's loss to the Lakers.

The Warriors fell behind early and never recovered, so Oubre was held under 30 minutes (26) for just the second time in his last 14 games. His final line was nothing to write home about, but Oubre was one of just three Warriors in double-figures on a night when they shot 8-of-34 from three as a team.