Oubre had 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in Tuesday's 104-95 loss to the Pacers.

Oubre led the Warriors early with 15 first-half points. Though he slowed down later on, the forward still cemented one of his better performances in Golden State's recent home spell. Oubre averaged 12.6 points and shot 41.0 percent through seven games in that stretch.