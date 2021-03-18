Oubre recorded 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 win against the Rockets.

The 25-year-old has produced solid fantasy lines since returning from his two-game absence due to a wrist injury. Over the last four games, Oubre is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 45 percent from the field. Oubre should continue providing fantasy owners with consistent points, three-pointers, steals and rebounds while hovering around 30-35 minutes per game.