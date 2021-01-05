Oubre tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a win over the Kings on Monday.

Oubre scored in single digits and missed all 17 of his three-point tries during a rough three-game start to his Warriors career, but he has since come on to average 14.8 points over his last four contests. The wingman not only registered a season high in scoring Monday, he also made multiple treys for the first time during the campaign. He is playing plenty of minutes and should have ample opportunity to continue building momentum for a Golden State team that lacks depth behind him.