Oubre registered 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists in the Warriors' 114-106 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Oubre had another solid scoring game, scoring double figures for the ninth time this month, and also contributed a new season-high block total. The forward has been very good in the month of February averaging 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. While his scoring should continue, as he has become a consistent option behind Stephen Curry, his rebound outputs could take a hit with James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle) returning to the lineup Tuesday.