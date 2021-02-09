Oubre had 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 36 minutes in Monday's loss against the Spurs.

Oubre has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight appearances, and while that shouldn't be surprising given his track record, it's a step in the right direction given his slow start to the season. Oubre has scored at least 20 points in three of those seven games as well, and he seems to be trending in the right direction after averaging just 11.9 points per game while shooting 35.5 percent from the field in the first month of the season (15 games).