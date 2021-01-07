Oubre posted eight points (4-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt), five rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Clippers.

Oubre scored in double digits in four straight games prior to this game, but the shooting issues that have plagued him all year long resurfaced once again Wednesday. Oubre is not in danger of losing his starting role with the Warriors, but he hasn't been productive across most fantasy formats. Through eight games, he is averaging just 10.5 points while shooting a disappointing 33.7 percent from the field and an abysmal 14.3 percent from three-point range.