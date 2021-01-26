Oubre finished with 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 130-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Oubre's solid all-around shooting was a welcome sight after he had combined for 12 points on 4-for-19 from the field between the Warriors' previous two games. In addition to the bounce-back outing on the offensive end, Oubre did a good job of making his presence felt defensively, recording four or more steals plus blocks for the fourth time this season.