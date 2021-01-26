Oubre finished with 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 130-108 win over the Timberwolves.
Oubre's solid all-around shooting was a welcome sight after he had combined for 12 points on 4-for-19 from the field between the Warriors' previous two games. In addition to the bounce-back outing on the offensive end, Oubre did a good job of making his presence felt defensively, recording four or more steals plus blocks for the fourth time this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Has another rough performance•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Flirts with double-double vs. Spurs•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Registers season-high 23 points•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Puts up 14 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Scores 17 points•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Looks set for Friday•