Oubre had 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three steals in Wednesday's overtime win over Miami.

Oubre has been much more consistent of late after a disastrous start of the season that incited some panic among fantasy managers. Over his last 10 games, Oubre is putting up 19.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and shooting 48.6 percent from the field, while hitting 2.7 threes per contest (45.0% 3Pt).