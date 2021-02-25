Oubre provided 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 win over the Pacers.

Oubre's line was shot-dependent, but it was an impressive night, shooting 46.6 percent from the floor in the win. Even though Wednesday marked Oubre's lowest scoring total in five games, his overall numbers in February have been exemplary. Over 13 games this month, he's averaged 20 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals.