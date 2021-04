Oubre played only 18 minutes and registered nine points (3-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in Friday's blowout loss to the Raptors.

Though he only played in 18 minutes, Oubre led all Warriors with his seven boards. Outside of that, Friday was all negatives for Golden State including Oubre. He's now posted consecutive games shooting under 40 percent and scoring less than 10 points.