Oubre (wrist) has not been cleared for on-court basketball activities and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It looks like Oubre will miss Golden State's play-in games due to a a left wrist injury that has kept him sidelined since April 29. Kent Bazemore and Jordan Poole should continue to see increased workloads while Oubre remains on the sidelines.