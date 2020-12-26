Oubre had just three points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3PT, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in Friday's loss to the Bucks.

For the second straight game to begin the season, the Warriors were blow out by an Eastern Conference contender, which led to Oubre playing just 20 minutes. He hit only one of his 10 attempts from the field and committed a pair of turnovers, while handing out just one assist. Oubre still has considerable upside as perhaps the Warriors' second-best offensive option, but it's been a difficult start to the year for the Kansas product. On opening night, Oubre went 3-of-14 from the field for six points.