Oubre posted 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Thursday's 141-119 loss to the Kings.

Oubre remains in a Warrior uniform despite speculation that the forward would get shipped to another team. The squad is now reduced to two choices. They can sign Oubre to an extension or allow him to field offers in the offseason. Considering Oubre's see-saw production this season, it seems unlikely that they would opt to extend his one-year deal. So they effectively missed out on getting something for him Thursday. The Warriors will make their playoff push with Oubre in the starting lineup, and his upside potential will keep him on the fantasy radar despite a modicum of risk associated with his output.